X Ambassadors
Formed 22 October 2008
X Ambassadors
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p02whmrp.jpg
2008-10-22
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/298f4089-1948-44b5-b5e8-d5381f42362f
X Ambassadors Biography
X Ambassadors (also stylized XA) is an American rock band from Ithaca, New York. Its members currently include lead vocalist Sam Harris, keyboardist Casey Harris, and drummer Adam Levin. Their most notable songs include "Jungle", "Renegades", and "Unsteady". The band's debut full-length album, VHS, was released on June 30, 2015.
X Ambassadors Tracks
Renegades
X Ambassadors
Renegades
Renegades
Superpower
X Ambassadors
Superpower
Superpower
Big
X Ambassadors
Big
Big
Unsteady
X Ambassadors
Unsteady
Unsteady
Sucker For Pain
Lil Wayne
Sucker For Pain
Sucker For Pain
Not Easy
Alex da Kid
Not Easy
Not Easy
Jungle (Remix) (feat. JAY-Z)
X Ambassadors
Jungle (Remix) (feat. JAY-Z)
Jungle (Remix) (feat. JAY-Z)
Past BBC Events
Reading + Leeds: 2014
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e65q2m
Reading
Leeds
23 Aug 2014
23
Aug
2014
Reading + Leeds: 2014
Reading
Reading
