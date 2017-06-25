Queen of Japan
Queen of Japan
Queen of Japan is a music trio from Europe, known for its synthpop sound and cover versions of hits from the 1970s and 1980s.
I Was Made For Loving You
I Was Made For Loving You
I Was Made For Loving You
