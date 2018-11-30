Sir Philip SidneyBorn 20 November 1554. Died 27 October 1586
Sir Philip Sidney
1554-11-30
Sir Philip Sidney Biography (Wikipedia)
Sir Philip Sidney (30 November 1554 – 17 October 1586) was an English poet, courtier, scholar, and soldier, who is remembered as one of the most prominent figures of the Elizabethan age. His works include Astrophel and Stella, The Defence of Poesy (also known as The Defence of Poetry or An Apology for Poetry), and The Countess of Pembroke's Arcadia.
