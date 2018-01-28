Von Hertzen Brothers is a Finnish rock group formed in 2000, by three brothers. Their music is a mix of classic rock combined with progressive elements, folk, punk and contemporary rock. Each of the brothers have a notable history in the Finnish rock scene, starting from the early 90’s. The guitar-vocalist Kie von Hertzen has played in Don Huonot[fi] (1992-2003), the singer-guitarist Mikko von Hertzen is an ex-member of Egotrippi[fi] (1994-1998) and Lemonator (1995-1998), and the vocalist-bass guitarist Jonne von Hertzen won the National Rock Contest in 1998 with his band Cosmos Tango and later joined to play the bass in Jonna Tervomaa’s band (1999-2005). From 2006 to 2016 the band had two other permanent members: Mikko Kaakkuriniemi on the drums and Juha Kuoppala on the keyboards. In 2017 the band returned to its 2006 lineup with Sami Kuoppamäki on drums. The current tour lineup also features a Swedish keyboard player Robert Engstrand.

The father of the brothers, Hasse von Hertzen, played guitar in an early sixties band called The Savages and later in The Roosters. Their uncle Lasse von Hertzen was a member of a well-known 70’s folk band in Scandinavia, Cumulus.