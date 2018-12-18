Aaron HallBorn 10 August 1964
Aaron Hall
1964-08-10
Aaron Hall Biography (Wikipedia)
Aaron Hall (born August 10, 1964, The Bronx, New York City and growing up in Brooklyn and Roosevelt, Long Island), is an American soul singer and songwriter. He is a current member of the group Guy, which he founded in the late 1980s, along with New jack swing producer Teddy Riley and songwriter Timmy Gatling, who was later replaced by Hall's brother Damion Hall. In 1988, they released their debut album which went on to sell over a million copies being certified platinum. Hall led the group in songs like "Groove Me", "I Like" and "Piece Of My Love".
