N.O.H.A. (Noise of Human Art) is a Czech-American band playing drum and bass and world music. The group was founded by Philip Noha and MC Chevalier Hadley in 1995. During his tenure has performed at many Central Europe festivals as Eurospotting-Copenhagen (DK), Bourges Festival (F), Roxy-Istanbul (TR), Electronic Beats Festival (supporting Prodigy) (CZ) Roots Festival-Amsterdam, Espantapitas Festival (EC), Rock for People (CZ), Exit (SER) Pohoda (SK), Colours of Ostrava (CZ), Popkomm (DE), Rolling Stone Roadshow, Bizarre Festival (DE), Nancy Jazz Festival (F) etc.