Dora the Explorer is an American educational animated TV series created by Chris Gifford, Valerie Walsh Valdes and Eric Weiner. Dora the Explorer became a regular series in 2000. The show is carried on the Nickelodeon cable television network, including the associated Nick Jr. channel. The show aired in reruns on "Nick on CBS" for 6 years from September 16, 2000, to September 9, 2006. A Spanish-dubbed version first aired as part of a Nick en español block on NBC Universal-owned Telemundo through September 2006; since April 2008, this version of the program has been carried on Univision as part of the Planeta U block.

The series is produced by Nickelodeon Animation Studio. Dora the Explorer is one of the longest-running shows that aired on the Nick Jr. block. During the sixth season, the show became the Nick Jr. series with the most episodes, surpassing Blue's Clues with 143 episodes, having 144 after it had completed broadcasting on television. It ended on June 5, 2014 after 8 seasons and 172 episodes.