Melos Ensemble Biography (Wikipedia)
The Melos Ensemble is a group of musicians who started in 1950 in London to play chamber music in mixed instrumentation of string instruments, wind instruments and others. The ensemble's reputation for excellence has encouraged composers to write music exploring these resources. Benjamin Britten composed the chamber music for his War Requiem for the Melos Ensemble and conducted the group in the first performance in Coventry.
They should not be confused with two other chamber groups of similar name, the Melos Quartet or the Melos Art Ensemble (an Italian group).
Septet in B flat major (3rd mvt)
Franz Berwald
Ensemble
Introduction and Allegro
War Requiem, Op 66 / Sanctus: After the Blast Of Lightning From the East
Benjamin Britten
Wind Octet in E flat major, Op 103 (4th mvt)
Ludwig van Beethoven
Sonata for flute, viola and harp (3rd mvt)
Claude Debussy
Guitar Concerto - 3rd mvt Con brio
Malcolm Arnold
Overture on Hebrew Themes
Sergei Prokofiev
Adagio and Rondo Concertante, D. 487
Franz Schubert
Introduction and Allegro
Sonata for Flute, Viola and Harp
Claude Debussy
Clarinet Quintet in B flat major, Op 34
Carl Maria von Weber
Sonata for flute, viola and harp
Claude Debussy
Introduction and allegro for harp, flute, clarinet and string quartet
Maurice Ravel
Divertissement for bassoon and string quartet
Jean Françaix
Dies Irae (War Requiem)
Benjamin Britten
Choir
Septet in E flat major, Op 20 (Scherzo)
Ludwig van Beethoven
Adagio and Rondo concertante, D 487
Franz Schubert
Adagio and Rondo concertante, D 487
Franz Schubert
War Requiem: Sanctus
Benjamin Britten
Choir
Sonata for Flute, viola and harp: Movement III
Claude Debussy
Grand Septet
Franz Berwald
Sonata for Flute, Viola and Harp
Claude Debussy
3 Poemes De Stephane Mallarme - A rose in the darkness
Maurice Ravel
Conductor
Sextet for two horns and string quartet, Op 81b (1st mvt)
Ludwig van Beethoven
War Requiem: Dies Irae (excerpt: Recordare - Move Him into the Sun)
Benjamin Britten
Choir
Jean Françaix
Clarinet Trio in E flat, K.498 'Kagelstatt' - 3rd movt, Allegretto
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Chanson perpetuelle, Op 37
Ernest Chausson
Clarinet Quintet in B minor, Op 115 (1st mvt)
Johannes Brahms
Introduction and Allegro
Past BBC Events
Proms 1965: Prom 36
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1964: Prom 09 - Fiftieth Anniversary of the First World War
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1963: Prom 11
Royal Albert Hall
