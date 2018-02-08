The ArtwoodsFormed 1963. Disbanded 1967
The Artwoods
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1963
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/297ef98d-7d0b-4616-9f54-8aafc8339a69
The Artwoods Biography (Wikipedia)
The Artwoods (also sometimes known by Decca Records as the Art Woods) were an English rock band who formed in 1963 and were professionally active between 1964 and 1967. They were a popular live attraction, rivalling groups such as the Animals, although, despite releasing a clutch of singles and an album, their record sales never reflected this popularity.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Artwoods Tracks
Sort by
I Take What I Want
The Artwoods
I Take What I Want
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Take What I Want
Last played on
Down In The Valley
The Artwoods
Down In The Valley
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Down In The Valley
Last played on
Big City
The Artwoods
Big City
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Big City
Last played on
I'm Looking For A Saxophonist Doubling French Horn Wearing Size 37 Boots
The Artwoods
I'm Looking For A Saxophonist Doubling French Horn Wearing Size 37 Boots
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Things Get Better
The Artwoods
Things Get Better
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Things Get Better
Last played on
One More Heartache
The Artwoods
One More Heartache
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
One More Heartache
Last played on
I'm Looking For A Saxophonist>
The Artwoods
I'm Looking For A Saxophonist>
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
These Boots Are Made For Walking>
The Artwoods
These Boots Are Made For Walking>
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Walk On The Wild Side>
The Artwoods
Walk On The Wild Side>
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Walk On The Wild Side>
Chicago Calling>
The Artwoods
Chicago Calling>
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Chicago Calling>
I Keep Forgettin'>
The Artwoods
I Keep Forgettin'>
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Keep Forgettin'>
Keep Looking
The Artwoods
Keep Looking
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Keep Looking
Don't Cry No More
The Artwoods
Don't Cry No More
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Don't Cry No More
Last played on
Stop and Think It Over
The Artwoods
Stop and Think It Over
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Stop and Think It Over
Last played on
Goodbye Sisters
The Artwoods
Goodbye Sisters
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Goodbye Sisters
Last played on
Sweet Mary
The Artwoods
Sweet Mary
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sweet Mary
Last played on
Our Man Flint
The Artwoods
Our Man Flint
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Our Man Flint
Last played on
The Artwoods Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist