Acid TigerFormed 2007
Acid Tiger
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
2007
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/297ec7d0-cfbc-4d18-b8ab-e07c8202866d
Acid Tiger Biography (Wikipedia)
Acid Tiger is a supergroup composed of Ben Koller (Converge, All Pigs Must Die), Lukas Previn (Thursday, United Nations), Adam Wentworth (Bloodhorse, All Pigs Must Die) and J Rattlesnake.
Previn described the band as having, "no plan or guideline for us other than getting our friends in a room and playing all the riffs we had that didn't work for the other bands we are in." Acid Tiger signed to Deathwish Inc. in July 2009, and released their self-titled debut on April 27, 2010.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Acid Tiger Tracks
Sort by
The Claw
Acid Tiger
The Claw
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Claw
Last played on
Acid Tiger Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist