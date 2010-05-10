Acid Tiger is a supergroup composed of Ben Koller (Converge, All Pigs Must Die), Lukas Previn (Thursday, United Nations), Adam Wentworth (Bloodhorse, All Pigs Must Die) and J Rattlesnake.

Previn described the band as having, "no plan or guideline for us other than getting our friends in a room and playing all the riffs we had that didn't work for the other bands we are in." Acid Tiger signed to Deathwish Inc. in July 2009, and released their self-titled debut on April 27, 2010.