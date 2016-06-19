Nicholas Carter (born March 16, 1978), better known by his stage name Murs, is an American rapper. His name is an acronym (or backronym) for which he himself has created multiple meanings, such as "Making the Universe Recognize and Submit" or "Making Underground Raw Shit."

Murs is a former member of hip hop groups such as Living Legends along with Luckyiam, Sunspot Jonz, The Grouch, Scarub, Eligh, Aesop, Bicasso and Arata, and current member of 3 Melancholy Gypsys along with Scarub and Eligh, Felt along with Slug, and Melrose along with Terrace Martin. He is also a lead vocalist of The Invincibles along with Whole Wheat Bread. He also set a Guinness World Record for rapping for 24 hours non-stop (October 13, 2016) during a live stream on Twitch.tv.

On June 11, 2013, Murs released an album as lead vocalist of a band called The White Mandingos. The album is titled The Ghetto is Tryna Kill Me.

Murs signed with Strange Music in 2014 and has released three studio albums through the label.