Ted EganBorn 6 July 1932
Ted Egan
1932-07-06
Ted Egan Biography (Wikipedia)
Edward Joseph Egan AO (born 6 July 1932) is an Australian folk musician and a former public servant who served as Administrator of the Northern Territory from 2003 to 2007.
The People's Horse
