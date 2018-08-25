Busch QuartetFormed 1920. Disbanded 1951
Busch Quartet
1920
Busch Quartet Biography (Wikipedia)
The Busch Quartet was a string quartet founded by Adolf Busch in 1919 that was particularly noted for its interpretations of the Classical and Romantic quartet repertoire. The group's recordings of Beethoven's Late String Quartets are especially revered.
Busch Quartet Tracks
