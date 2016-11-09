Toots & The MaytalsFormed 1963
Toots & The Maytals
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqffy.jpg
1963
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/29730ee3-e1c7-4e28-9ccd-3a0e6b0e8103
Toots & The Maytals Biography (Wikipedia)
Toots and the Maytals, originally called The Maytals, are a Jamaican musical group and one of the best known ska and rocksteady vocal groups. The Maytals were formed in the early 1960s and were key figures in popularizing reggae music. Frontman Toots Hibbert's soulful vocal style has been compared to Otis Redding, and led him to be named one of the 100 Greatest Singers by Rolling Stone. Their 1968 single "Do the Reggay", was the first song to use the word "reggae", naming the genre and introducing it to a global audience. As Island Records founder Chris Blackwell says, "The Maytals were unlike anything else ... sensational, raw and dynamic."
Toots & The Maytals Tracks
