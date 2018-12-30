Timothy David Llewelyn Hughes (born 23 July 1977) is a British worship leader, singer, songwriter, and Anglican priest. Formerly the director of worship at Holy Trinity Brompton, a large Anglican church in central London, he has since been ordained as a minister in the Church of England and appointed Vicar of St Luke's, Gas Street Birmingham. He leads Worship Central, an international worship training and resource centre. Tim has written many amazing worship songs that are being sung by churches all over the globe, including the Dove Award-winning Here I Am to Worship, Happy Day, Beautiful One, Jesus Saves, At Your Name, and The Way.