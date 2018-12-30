Tim HughesBorn 23 July 1978
Tim Hughes
1978-07-23
Tim Hughes Biography
Timothy David Llewelyn Hughes (born 23 July 1977) is a British worship leader, singer, songwriter, and Anglican priest. Formerly the director of worship at Holy Trinity Brompton, a large Anglican church in central London, he has since been ordained as a minister in the Church of England and appointed Vicar of St Luke's, Gas Street Birmingham. He leads Worship Central, an international worship training and resource centre. Tim has written many amazing worship songs that are being sung by churches all over the globe, including the Dove Award-winning Here I Am to Worship, Happy Day, Beautiful One, Jesus Saves, At Your Name, and The Way.
Tim Hughes Tracks
Beautiful One
Beautiful One
Happy Day
Tim Hughes
Happy Day
Happy Day
Everything
Tim Hughes
Everything
Everything
Hope and Glory
Tim Hughes
Hope and Glory
Hope and Glory
HERE I AM TO WORSHHIP
Tim Hughes
HERE I AM TO WORSHHIP
HERE I AM TO WORSHHIP
GOD OF ALL COMFORT
Tim Hughes
GOD OF ALL COMFORT
GOD OF ALL COMFORT
Here I Am To Worship
Tim Hughes
Here I Am To Worship
Here I Am To Worship
Beautfiul One (feat. Beechcroft Choir, Adam Kerr, Neil Watson, Jacqueline Ewers, Joshua Adgomar, Floyd Millen, Stefan Brown, Paul Johnson, Melicia Walker, Paulette Brown, Veronica Brown & Marcia McPherson)
Tim Hughes
Beautfiul One (feat. Beechcroft Choir, Adam Kerr, Neil Watson, Jacqueline Ewers, Joshua Adgomar, Floyd Millen, Stefan Brown, Paul Johnson, Melicia Walker, Paulette Brown, Veronica Brown & Marcia McPherson)
Beautfiul One (feat. Beechcroft Choir, Adam Kerr, Neil Watson, Jacqueline Ewers, Joshua Adgomar, Floyd Millen, Stefan Brown, Paul Johnson, Melicia Walker, Paulette Brown, Veronica Brown & Marcia McPherson)
Beautiful One (feat. Nicky Brown, Mark Crawford, Jerry Logan, Clive McKinley, Michael Osbourne, Olrick Coker, Marcia Walder Thomas & Danielle Mahailet)
Tim Hughes
Beautiful One (feat. Nicky Brown, Mark Crawford, Jerry Logan, Clive McKinley, Michael Osbourne, Olrick Coker, Marcia Walder Thomas & Danielle Mahailet)
Beautiful One (feat. Nicky Brown, Mark Crawford, Jerry Logan, Clive McKinley, Michael Osbourne, Olrick Coker, Marcia Walder Thomas & Danielle Mahailet)
Spirit Break Out (feat. Velveta Thompson, Delroy Hutchinson, Carl Stanbridge, Paul Reid, Raul D'Oliveira, Nick Parrans-Smith & Carl McGregor)
Choirs and Congregation of Birmingham Christian Centre, Steve Thompson, Steve Thompson, Luke Hellebronth, Tim Hughes, Myles Dhillon & Ben Bryant
Spirit Break Out (feat. Velveta Thompson, Delroy Hutchinson, Carl Stanbridge, Paul Reid, Raul D'Oliveira, Nick Parrans-Smith & Carl McGregor)
Spirit Break Out (feat. Velveta Thompson, Delroy Hutchinson, Carl Stanbridge, Paul Reid, Raul D'Oliveira, Nick Parrans-Smith & Carl McGregor)
Beautiful One
Beautiful One
Beautiful One
Beautiful One
Here I Am To Worship (feat. Nicky Brown, Mark Crawford, Jerr Logan, Clivee McKinley, Michael Osbourne, Olrick Coker, Marcia Walder Thomas & Danielle Mahailet)
Tim Hughes
Here I Am To Worship (feat. Nicky Brown, Mark Crawford, Jerr Logan, Clivee McKinley, Michael Osbourne, Olrick Coker, Marcia Walder Thomas & Danielle Mahailet)
Here I Am To Worship (feat. Nicky Brown, Mark Crawford, Jerr Logan, Clivee McKinley, Michael Osbourne, Olrick Coker, Marcia Walder Thomas & Danielle Mahailet)
Here I Am To Worship (feat. Steve Thompson and Worship Band.)
Tim Hughes
Here I Am To Worship (feat. Steve Thompson and Worship Band.)
Here I Am To Worship (feat. Steve Thompson and Worship Band.)
BeautifuL One
Nicky Brown
BeautifuL One
BeautifuL One
Consuming Fire
Tim Hughes
Consuming Fire
Consuming Fire
Spirit Break Out
Stephen Evans
Spirit Break Out
Spirit Break Out
The Greatest Day (O Happy Day)
Tim Hughes
The Greatest Day (O Happy Day)
The Greatest Day (O Happy Day)
Spirit Break Out
Luke Hellebronth
Spirit Break Out
Spirit Break Out
Holding Nothing Back
Velveta Thompson
Holding Nothing Back
Holding Nothing Back
Here I Am To Worship
Tim Hughes
Here I Am To Worship
Here I Am To Worship
Here I Am To Worship
Tim Hughes
Here I Am To Worship
Here I Am To Worship
The Greatest Day In History (O Happy Day)
Tim Hughes
The Greatest Day In History (O Happy Day)
The Greatest Day In History (O Happy Day)
