Kah‐Lo
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p05kt8ww.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/297188d1-2644-4ec3-968c-590e103e50ba
Kah‐Lo Biography (Wikipedia)
Faridah Seriki, known professionally as Kah-Lo is a Nigerian singer-songwriter known for her work on 'Rinse and Repeat' by British DJ, Riton. The track went on to be nominated for Best Dance Recording at the 59th Grammy Awards. Together, she and Riton have released 'Betta Riddim', 'Money' ft. Mr. Eazi and Davido, and Triple J hits 'Fake ID' and 'Ginger'.
Her debut single Fasta was released on August 11 2017. The song was chosen as BBC Radio 1 DJ Annie Mac's hottest record in the world on August 22nd 2017.
Her collaborative album "Foreign Ororo" with Riton was released on October 5 2018.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Kah‐Lo Performances & Interviews
Kah‐Lo Tracks
Fake ID
Riton
Fake ID
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05t65xl.jpglink
Fake ID
Last played on
Rinse & Repeat (Preditah Remix)
Riton
Rinse & Repeat (Preditah Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05v557n.jpglink
Rinse & Repeat (Preditah Remix)
Last played on
Fasta
Kah‐Lo
Fasta
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05kt9k6.jpglink
Fasta
Last played on
Ginger
Riton
Ginger
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05v557n.jpglink
Ginger
Last played on
Fasta
Kah‐Lo
Fasta
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05cz6tk.jpglink
Fasta
Last played on
Spice (feat. Kah‐Lo)
Michael Brun
Spice (feat. Kah‐Lo)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05kt9k6.jpglink
Spice (feat. Kah‐Lo)
Last played on
Ginger
Kah‐Lo
Ginger
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05kt9k6.jpglink
Rinse & Repeat (Rave Lounge London, November 2018)
Riton & Kah‐Lo
Rinse & Repeat (Rave Lounge London, November 2018)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05kt9k6.jpglink
Rinse & Repeat (Rave Lounge London, November 2018)
Performer
Fake ID (Rave Lounge London, November 2018)
Riton & Kah‐Lo
Fake ID (Rave Lounge London, November 2018)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05kt9k6.jpglink
Fake ID (Rave Lounge London, November 2018)
Performer
Ready To Make A Move (Rave Lounge London, November 2018)
Riton & Kah‐Lo
Ready To Make A Move (Rave Lounge London, November 2018)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05kt9k6.jpglink
Ready To Make A Move (Rave Lounge London, November 2018)
Performer
Catching Feelings (Rave Lounge London, November 2018)
Riton & Kah‐Lo
Catching Feelings (Rave Lounge London, November 2018)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05kt9k6.jpglink
Catching Feelings (Rave Lounge London, November 2018)
Performer
Up and Down (Rave Lounge London, November 2018)
Riton & Kah‐Lo
Up and Down (Rave Lounge London, November 2018)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05kt9k6.jpglink
Up and Down (Rave Lounge London, November 2018)
Performer
Desert Island Disco Mix (BBC Introducing Live, 9 Nov 2018)
Riton & Kah‐Lo
Desert Island Disco Mix (BBC Introducing Live, 9 Nov 2018)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05kt9k6.jpglink
Desert Island Disco Mix (BBC Introducing Live, 9 Nov 2018)
Performer
Last played on
Up & Down
Riton and Kah-Lo
Up & Down
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Up & Down
Performer
Last played on
Catching Feelings (feat. Mr. Eazi)
Riton & Kah‐Lo
Catching Feelings (feat. Mr. Eazi)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05kt9k6.jpglink
Catching Feelings (feat. Mr. Eazi)
Performer
Last played on
Ginger (Big Mix Remix)
Riton & Kah‐Lo
Ginger (Big Mix Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05kt9k6.jpglink
Ginger (Big Mix Remix)
Performer
Last played on
Back to artist