Faridah Seriki, known professionally as Kah-Lo is a Nigerian singer-songwriter known for her work on 'Rinse and Repeat' by British DJ, Riton. The track went on to be nominated for Best Dance Recording at the 59th Grammy Awards. Together, she and Riton have released 'Betta Riddim', 'Money' ft. Mr. Eazi and Davido, and Triple J hits 'Fake ID' and 'Ginger'.

Her debut single Fasta was released on August 11 2017. The song was chosen as BBC Radio 1 DJ Annie Mac's hottest record in the world on August 22nd 2017.

Her collaborative album "Foreign Ororo" with Riton was released on October 5 2018.