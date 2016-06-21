Marcella SembrichPolish coloratura soprano, Prakseda Marcelina Kochańska. Born 15 February 1858. Died 11 January 1935
Marcella Sembrich
1858-02-15
Marcella Sembrich Biography (Wikipedia)
Marcella Sembrich (February 15, 1858 – January 11, 1935) was the stage name of the Polish coloratura soprano, Prakseda Marcelina Kochańska. She had an important international singing career, chiefly at the New York Metropolitan Opera and the Royal Opera House, Covent Garden, London.
Gaetano Donizetti
