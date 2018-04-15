Lenny WhiteBorn 19 December 1949
Lenny White Biography (Wikipedia)
Leonard White III (born December 19, 1949) is a three-time Grammy Award-winning American jazz fusion drummer, born in New York City, best known for being the drummer of Chick Corea's Return to Forever. A resident of Teaneck, New Jersey, White has been described as "one of the founding fathers of jazz fusion".
Lenny White Tracks
Didn't Know About Love
Whew! What a Dream
Didn't Know About Love Til I Found You
My Turn To Love You (François K Dub)
Dark Moon
Gazelle
