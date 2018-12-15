The Trio Wanderer is a French piano trio made up of Vincent Coq piano, Jean-Marc Phillips-Varjabédian (since 1995, replacing Guillaume Sutre) violin and Raphaël Pidoux cello. Trio Wanderer’s members were all graduated from the Conservatoire de Paris. They studied with such masters as Jean-Claude Pennetier, Jean Hubeau, Janos Starker, Menahem Pressler from the Beaux Arts Trio, and the Amadeus Quartet. In 1988 they won the ARD Competition in Munich, and in 1990 the Fischoff Chamber Music Competition in the USA.

The trio has performed on the most prestigious music stages: Berlin’s Philharmonic, Paris’ Théâtre des Champs Elysées, Wiener Musikverein, London’s Wigmore Hall, Milan’s Teatro alla Scala, Barcelona’s Palau de la Musica, Washington’s Library of Congress, Rio de Janeiro’s Teatro Municipal, Tokyo’s Kioi Hall, Zürich’s Tonhalle and Amsterdam’s Concertgebouw. They have also performed at major festivals such as Edinburgh, Montreux, Feldkirch, Schleswig Holstein, Rheingau Musiksommer, La Roque-d’Anthéron, the Nantes Folle Journée, Granada, Stresa, Osaka, Salzburg…