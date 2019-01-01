Overtone is an a cappella/vocal band that made its debut in 2006 and originates from Johannesburg, South Africa. Overtone is best known for their vocal renditions of pop music and diverse repertoire. In 2009 they were discovered by Dina Eastwood, wife of actor/director Clint Eastwood while in South Africa shooting his film Invictus. Shortly thereafter they were asked to do the majority of the movie sound track. Overtone has featured as the opening act on the west leg of Corinne Bailey Rae's The Sea Tour and rock band OneRepublic. In December 2010 the casino and resort tycoon Steve Wynn hired Overtone as the feature band for a three-month run at his Wynn and Encore luxury casino and resort in Las Vegas. Overtone resided and performed out of Carmel and Los Angeles whilst being managed by Dina Eastwood.