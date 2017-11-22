Ivari IljaBorn 3 May 1959
Ivari Ilja
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1959-05-03
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/296978ed-5027-4af0-a223-44496db453f2
Ivari Ilja Biography (Wikipedia)
Ivari Ilja (born in May 3, 1959 in Tallinn) is an Estonian pianist trained at the Moscow Conservatory under Vera Gornostayeva and Sergei Dorensky best known for his work as an accompanist. He is the Head of the Estonian Academy of Music and Theatre's piano department.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Ivari Ilja Tracks
Sort by
The Sun Has Set from Six songs Op.73
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
The Sun Has Set from Six songs Op.73
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ng1td.jpglink
The Sun Has Set from Six songs Op.73
Performer
Last played on
Sad night, Op.26 no.12
Sergei Rachmaninov
Sad night, Op.26 no.12
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg5b.jpglink
Sad night, Op.26 no.12
Last played on
Songs and Dances of Death - Field Marshall
Modest Mussorgsky
Songs and Dances of Death - Field Marshall
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt8q.jpglink
Songs and Dances of Death - Field Marshall
Last played on
Everything passes, Op.26 no.15
Sergei Rachmaninov
Everything passes, Op.26 no.15
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg5b.jpglink
Everything passes, Op.26 no.15
Last played on
We shall rest, Op.26 no.3
Sergei Rachmaninov
We shall rest, Op.26 no.3
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg5b.jpglink
We shall rest, Op.26 no.3
Last played on
Spring Waters, Op 14 No 11
Sergei Rachmaninov
Spring Waters, Op 14 No 11
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg5b.jpglink
Spring Waters, Op 14 No 11
Last played on
Playlists featuring Ivari Ilja
Ivari Ilja Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist