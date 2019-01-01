J. Pat O’MalleyBorn 15 March 1904. Died 27 February 1985
J. Pat O’Malley
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1904-03-15
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/29690718-02ca-4c57-9133-b33aa6fae401
J. Pat O’Malley Biography (Wikipedia)
James Patrick Francis O'Malley (March 15, 1904 – February 27, 1985) was an English singer and character actor, who appeared in many American films and television programmes from the 1940s to 1982, using the stage name J. Pat O'Malley. He also appeared on the Broadway stage in Ten Little Indians (1944) and Dial M for Murder (1954).
A New York Times drama critic praised O'Malley's performance in Ten Little Indians, calling him "a rara avis, a comedian who does not gauge the success of his efforts by the number of laughs he induces at each performance".
J. Pat O’Malley Tracks
Colonel Hathi's March (The Elephant Song)
J. Pat O’Malley
Colonel Hathi's March (The Elephant Song)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Walt Disney's Alice in Wonderland (1951) - The Walrus and the Carpenter
Oliver Wallace
Walt Disney's Alice in Wonderland (1951) - The Walrus and the Carpenter
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Walt Disney's Alice in Wonderland (1951) - The Walrus and the Carpenter
Orchestra
Last played on
HAPPY DAYS ARE HERE AGAIN
J. Pat O’Malley
HAPPY DAYS ARE HERE AGAIN
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
HAPPY DAYS ARE HERE AGAIN
Performer
The Walrus And The Carpenter
J. Pat O’Malley
The Walrus And The Carpenter
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Walrus And The Carpenter
Last played on
TRY A LITTLE TENDERNESS
Jack Hylton & His Orchestra
TRY A LITTLE TENDERNESS
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06d8nxx.jpglink
TRY A LITTLE TENDERNESS
Last played on
The Girl With Dreamy Eyes
Jack Hylton & His Orchestra
The Girl With Dreamy Eyes
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06d8nxx.jpglink
The Girl With Dreamy Eyes
Last played on
We're In The Money (feat. J. Pat O’Malley & Sonny Farrar)
Billy Ternent
We're In The Money (feat. J. Pat O’Malley & Sonny Farrar)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
We're In The Money (feat. J. Pat O’Malley & Sonny Farrar)
Featured Artist
Last played on
Life is just a bowl of cherries
J. Pat O’Malley
Life is just a bowl of cherries
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Life is just a bowl of cherries
Last played on
Song of the dawn
J. Pat O’Malley
Song of the dawn
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Song of the dawn
Last played on
The sunny side of the street
J. Pat O’Malley
The sunny side of the street
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The sunny side of the street
Last played on
The Rose in Her Hair
J. Pat O’Malley
The Rose in Her Hair
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Rose in Her Hair
Last played on
