Marylène Dosse
Marylène Dosse Biography (Wikipedia)
Marylène Dosse (born 23 October 1939) is a French-born American classical pianist.
Marylène Dosse Tracks
Les Cloches du soir Op.85
Souvenir d'Ismailia, Op.100
