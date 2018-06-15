Chikapa “Ray” PhiriBorn 23 March 1947. Died 12 July 2017
Chikapa “Ray” Phiri
1947-03-23
Chikapa “Ray” Phiri Biography (Wikipedia)
Raymond Chikapa Enock Phiri (23 March 1947 – 12 July 2017) was a South African jazz, fusion and mbaqanga musician born in Mpumalanga to Thabethe Phiri, a Malawian immigrant worker, and South African guitarist nicknamed "Just Now" Phiri. He collaborated with Paul Simon and Ladysmith Black Mambazo on Simon's Graceland (album) project in 1985, and became founding member of the Cannibals in the 1970s. When the Cannibals disbanded Ray founded Stimela, with whom he conceived gold and platinum-selling albums like Fire, Passion and Ecstacy (1982), Look, Listen and Decide (1986).
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Chikapa “Ray” Phiri Tracks
