Randy & The Rainbows
Formed 1963
Randy & The Rainbows
1963
Randy & The Rainbows Biography
Randy & the Rainbows are an American doo-wop group from Maspeth, New York.
Randy & The Rainbows Tracks
Denise
Denise
Denise
Denise Denise
Denise Denise
Denise Denise
