A-Studio, stylized as a'studio, is a Russian-based Kazakh pop music group originally consisting of Baigali Serkebayev (keyboard), Vladimir Mikloshich (bass), Baglan Sadvakasov (solo guitar) and frontman Batyrkhan Shukenov (vocal and sax). The band was created in 1982 in Almaty, then called Alma-Ata, hence called "Alma-Ata Studio". Later, the name was changed to "A-Studio". Currently the group's members are Georgian frontwoman Keti Topuria, Baigali Serkebayev and Vladimir Mikloshich.

In 1989, the A-Studio song "Julia" ("Джулия") caught the attention of Russian singers Philipp Kirkorov and Alla Pugacheva. Pugacheva invited them to her annual "Christmas Meeting" in 1990 and introduced them as the best band in the country (at that time, the USSR). The song, as well as the band, immediately became popular across the USSR.

In 2000, Shukenov left the band to pursue a solo career, while A-Studio introduced a new vocalist, Polina Griffith. The band released several singles of songs with Griffith on vocals, including "S.O.S", which reached #64 on the UK Singles Chart and gained popularity in Europe and the USA.