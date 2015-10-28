Cry Before Dawn
Cry Before Dawn
Cry Before Dawn Biography (Wikipedia)
Cry Before Dawn are a four-piece rock band originally hailing from Wexford in Ireland. They released several singles and two albums in the late 1980s and toured Ireland, UK and US.
Gone Forever
Gone Forever
