Anthony TonerSinger/songwriter from Northern Ireland
Let The River
Let The River
Cyprus Avenue
Cyprus Avenue
Under The Stairs
Under The Stairs
The Night Prayer of St Augustine
Cleo Oklahoma
Cleo Oklahoma
Sailortown
Sailortown
Well Well Well
Well Well Well
The River Road
The River Road
Miles & Weather
Miles & Weather
An Alphabet
An Alphabet
East Of Louise
East Of Louise
The Alphabet
The Alphabet
Still Your Man
Still Your Man
Upcoming Events
7
Feb
2019
Anthony Toner
Town Hall, Larne, UK
16
Feb
2019
Anthony Toner
The Playhouse, Derry, UK
17
Feb
2019
Anthony Toner, Tony Walsh (Longfella)
Lyric Theatre, Belfast, UK
1
Mar
2019
Anthony Toner
Marketplace Theatre & Arts Centre, Armagh, UK
2
Mar
2019
Anthony Toner
Island Arts Centre, Belfast, UK
