Jim McCannBorn 26 October 1944. Died 5 March 2015
Jim McCann
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1944-10-26
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/2957921f-e65b-4598-a1ec-ce5283bda143
Jim McCann Biography (Wikipedia)
James McCann (26 October 1944 – 5 March 2015) was an Irish entertainer and folk musician. Although a solo artist for most of his career, McCann was a member of the folk group the Dubliners from 1974 until 1979, then later appearing with them in their 2002 reunion and their 50th anniversary tour in 2012.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Jim McCann Tracks
Sort by
Grace
Jim McCann
Grace
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Grace
Last played on
My Old Man
Jim McCann
My Old Man
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
My Old Man
Last played on
Jim McCann Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist