Vassil StefanovBulgarian conductor. Born 1913. Died 1991
Vassil Stefanov
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1913
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/29561c14-c95c-4d68-814f-1d319167ed1f
Vassil Stefanov Tracks
Sort by
The Bells (Kolokola) for soloists, chorus and orchestra (Op.35)
Sergei Rachmaninov
The Bells (Kolokola) for soloists, chorus and orchestra (Op.35)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg5b.jpglink
The Bells (Kolokola) for soloists, chorus and orchestra (Op.35)
Choir
Last played on
Rhapsody (1956)
Vesselin Stoyanov, Bulgarian National Radio Symphony Orchestra & Vassil Stefanov
Rhapsody (1956)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Rhapsody (1956)
Composer
Last played on
The Secret of the Struma River - ballad for men's choir (1931)
Petko Stainov
The Secret of the Struma River - ballad for men's choir (1931)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Secret of the Struma River - ballad for men's choir (1931)
Choir
Last played on
Paidoushko Horo
Petko Stainov
Paidoushko Horo
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Paidoushko Horo
Orchestra
Last played on
Concerto for piano and orchestra (Op.16) in A minor
Edvard Grieg
Concerto for piano and orchestra (Op.16) in A minor
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdkh.jpglink
Concerto for piano and orchestra (Op.16) in A minor
Performer
Orchestra
Last played on
Symphonic Scherzo
Petko Stainov
Symphonic Scherzo
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Symphonic Scherzo
Last played on
Rhapsody on a theme of Paganini for piano and orchestra (Op.43)
Sergei Rachmaninov
Rhapsody on a theme of Paganini for piano and orchestra (Op.43)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg5b.jpglink
Rhapsody on a theme of Paganini for piano and orchestra (Op.43)
Performer
Last played on
Back to artist