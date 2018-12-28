Dyke & The BlazersFormed 1965. Disbanded 13 March 1971
Dyke & The Blazers
1965
Dyke & The Blazers Biography (Wikipedia)
Dyke and the Blazers was an American funk band led by Arlester Christian (June 13, 1943–March 13, 1971). The band was formed in 1965 and recorded until 1971, when Christian died. Among their most successful records were the original version of "Funky Broadway" (1966) and "Let a Woman Be a Woman" (1969).
Dyke & The Blazers Tracks
Funky Broadway Part 2
Dyke & The Blazers
Funky Broadway Part 2
Funky Broadway Part 2
Last played on
Funky Broadway Part 1
Dyke & The Blazers
Funky Broadway Part 1
Funky Broadway Part 1
Last played on
Funky Broadway Parts 1 & 2
Dyke & The Blazers
Funky Broadway Parts 1 & 2
Let A Woman Be A Woman
Dyke & The Blazers
Let A Woman Be A Woman
Let A Woman Be A Woman
Last played on
Funky Broadway
Dyke & The Blazers
Funky Broadway
Funky Broadway
Last played on
Let A Woman Be A Woman Let A Man Be A Man
Dyke & The Blazers
Let A Woman Be A Woman Let A Man Be A Man
So Sharp
Dyke & The Blazers
So Sharp
So Sharp
Last played on
Funky Walk Parts 1 & 2 (East And West)
Dyke & The Blazers
Funky Walk Parts 1 & 2 (East And West)
Extra Funk
Dyke & The Blazers
Extra Funk
Extra Funk
Last played on
Runaway People
Dyke & The Blazers
Runaway People
Runaway People
Last played on
The Wobble
Dyke & The Blazers
The Wobble
The Wobble
Last played on
Funky Bull
Dyke & The Blazers
Funky Bull
Funky Bull
Last played on
