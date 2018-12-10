Kathryn Stott (born 10 December 1958) is a British classical pianist who performs as a concerto soloist, recitalist and chamber musician. Her specialities include the English and French classical repertoire, contemporary classical music and the tango. She teaches at the Royal Academy of Music and Chetham's School of Music, and has organised several music festivals and concert series.

Grove Music Online describes Stott's playing as "marked by a vivid sense of immediacy and personal communication." A recent review of her fiftieth birthday gala concert in The Times describes her as "one of the most versatile pianists on the circuit".