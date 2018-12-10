Kathryn StottBorn 10 December 1958
Kathryn Stott
1958-12-10
Kathryn Stott Biography (Wikipedia)
Kathryn Stott (born 10 December 1958) is a British classical pianist who performs as a concerto soloist, recitalist and chamber musician. Her specialities include the English and French classical repertoire, contemporary classical music and the tango. She teaches at the Royal Academy of Music and Chetham's School of Music, and has organised several music festivals and concert series.
Grove Music Online describes Stott's playing as "marked by a vivid sense of immediacy and personal communication." A recent review of her fiftieth birthday gala concert in The Times describes her as "one of the most versatile pianists on the circuit".
Souvenirs de Bayreuth
Gabriel Fauré
Albumblatt in D flat major for trumpet and piano
Alexander Glazunov
Sonatina in E flat major, Op.39
Lennox Berkeley
April - England, Op 48 No 1
John Foulds
10 Pièces pittoresques (No 10, Scherzo-valse)
Emmanuel Chabrier
Louange a l'Eternite de Jesus from Quartet for the End of Time
Olivier Messiaen
Fantasie Impromptu, Op.66
Frédéric Chopin
Impromptu No 3 in A flat major, Op 34
Gabriel Fauré
Piano Trio in D minor, Op 120 (2nd mvt)
Gabriel Fauré
Arabesque No 1
Kathryn Stott
The Carnival of the Animals R.125: XIII. The Swan
Camille Saint‐Saëns
Piano Quintet Op. 15 (3rd mvt)
Erich Wolfgang Korngold
Capriccio No 1 in A minor
Frank Bridge
Autumn (North Country Sketches)
Frederick Delius
Mazurka in B flat major Op 32
Gabriel Fauré
Havanaise, Op 83
Camille Saint‐Saëns
Fantasia on Czech Folksongs
Bedrich Smetana
A Sea-Idyll for piano
Frank Bridge
Dança Brasileira
M. Camargo Guarnieri
Introduction et Polonaise brillante, Op 3
Frédéric Chopin
Meditation From Thais
Yo‐Yo Ma
Légende
George Enescu
The Hour Glass (The Midnight Tide)
Frank Bridge
Mazurka in B flat major, Op 32
Gabriel Fauré
Sonata for cello and piano No.2 in F (Op.99)
Johannes Brahms
Piano Quartet No 1 in C minor, Op 15 (2nd mvt)
Gabriel Fauré
The Hour Glass (The Dew Fairy)
Frank Bridge
Clair de lune
Kathryn Stott
Rêverie
Kathryn Stott
Dolly Suite, No 5, 'Tendresse'
Gabriel Fauré
Piano Concerto no 1 in F sharp minor
Sergei Rachmaninov
Nocturne in C sharp minor, Op.posth.
Frédéric Chopin
The Rio Grande
Constant Lambert
Meditation from Thais
Jules Massenet
Je te veux
Erik Satie
Légende for trumpet and piano
George Enescu
Capriccio No 2 in F sharp minor
Frank Bridge
Piano Quartet No 1 in C minor, Op 15 (3rd mvt)
Gabriel Fauré
Piano Concerto No 2 in G Minor Op 23 - 1st movement
Dmitry Borisovich Kabalevsky, Kathryn Stott, BBC Philharmonic & Vassily Sinaisky
BBC Philharmonic 2017-18 Season: Elgar/Rachmaninov/Sibelius
The Bridgewater Hall, Manchester
BBC Philharmonic 2017-18 Season: Elgar/Rachmaninov/Sibelius
BBC Philharmonic 2015-16 Season: Shostakovich’s Fifth Symphony
The Bridgewater Hall, Manchester
BBC Philharmonic 2015-16 Season: Shostakovich’s Fifth Symphony
BBC Philharmonic 2014-15 Season: Ravel and Rachmaninov
The Bridgewater Hall, Manchester
BBC Philharmonic 2014-15 Season: Ravel and Rachmaninov
BBC SO 2013-14 Season: Total Immersion: Villa-Lobos
Barbican, London
BBC SO 2013-14 Season: Total Immersion: Villa-Lobos
Proms 2013: Prom 24: British Light Music
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2013: Prom 24: British Light Music
