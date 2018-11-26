David FrayBorn 24 May 1984
David Fray
1984-05-24
Biography
David Fray (born 24 May 1981) is a French classical pianist. Voted "Newcomer of the Year 2008" by the BBC Music Magazine, Fray has gained attention for his musical interpretation as well as his eccentricities in performance and rehearsal, which were highlighted in the 2008 ARTE documentary about him titled Swing, Sing and Think.
Concerto in C minor BWV.1062 for 2 keyboards and string orchestra - 2nd movement
Johann Sebastian Bach
Concerto in C minor BWV.1062 for 2 keyboards and string orchestra - 2nd movement
Concerto for Four Keyboards in A minor BWV1065
Johann Sebastian Bach
Concerto for Four Keyboards in A minor BWV1065
Waltz No. 9 in A-Flat Major, Op. 69 No. 1, "The Farewell Waltz"
Frédéric Chopin
Waltz No. 9 in A-Flat Major, Op. 69 No. 1, "The Farewell Waltz "
Hiératique (12 Notations for piano, No 7)
Pierre Boulez
Hiératique (12 Notations for piano, No 7)
Piano Concerto No.22 in E flat K482 - 3rd mvt: Allegro
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Piano Concerto No.22 in E flat K482 - 3rd mvt: Allegro
Chorale: Nun komm, der Heiden Heiland
Johann Sebastian Bach
Chorale: Nun komm, der Heiden Heiland
Piano Concerto No.3 in C minor
Ludwig van Beethoven
Piano Concerto No.3 in C minor
Mazurka No. 41 in C-Sharp Minor, Op. 63 No. 3
Frédéric Chopin
Mazurka No. 41 in C-Sharp Minor, Op. 63 No. 3
Nocturne No. 15 in F Minor, Op. 55 No. 1
Frédéric Chopin
Nocturne No. 15 in F Minor, Op. 55 No. 1
Nocturne No. 13 in C Minor, Op. 48 No. 1
Frédéric Chopin
Nocturne No. 13 in C Minor, Op. 48 No. 1
Nun kommt der Heiden Heiland BWV 659
Johann Sebastian Bach
Nun kommt der Heiden Heiland BWV 659
Piano Concerto in A minor Op.54
Robert Schumann
Piano Concerto in A minor Op.54
Mazurka No. 11 in E Minor, Op. 17 No. 2
Frédéric Chopin
Mazurka No. 11 in E Minor, Op. 17 No. 2
Allegro in A minor, 'Lebenssturme', D.947
Franz Schubert
Allegro in A minor, 'Lebenssturme', D.947
Fantasia in F minor for piano 4 hands D.940
Franz Schubert
Fantasia in F minor for piano 4 hands D.940
Fantasie in F minor D.940
Franz Schubert
Fantasie in F minor D.940
Piano concerto in A minor Op.54
Robert Schumann
Piano concerto in A minor Op.54
Polonaise-Fantaisie in A flat, Op.61
Frédéric Chopin
Polonaise-Fantaisie in A flat, Op.61
Chopin: Nocturne No. 10 in A-Flat Major, Op. 32 No. 2
Frédéric Chopin
Chopin: Nocturne No. 10 in A-Flat Major, Op. 32 No. 2
French Suite in D minor BWV 812
Johann Sebastian Bach
French Suite in D minor BWV 812
Keyboard Concerto No 4 in A major, BWV 1055 (3rd mvt)
Johann Sebastian Bach
Keyboard Concerto No 4 in A major, BWV 1055 (3rd mvt)
Piano Concerto No 24 C minor K491
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Piano Concerto No 24 C minor K491
Sonata In G Major D.894 For Piano
Franz Schubert
Sonata In G Major D.894 For Piano
Notations for Piano - Nos. 1 & 2
Pierre Boulez
Notations for Piano - Nos. 1 & 2
Piano Sonata in G major, D 894 (2nd mvt)
David Fray
Piano Sonata in G major, D 894 (2nd mvt)
Ungarische melodie in B minor D.817 for piano
Franz Schubert
Ungarische melodie in B minor D.817 for piano
Hungarian Melody in B minor, D.817
David Fray
Hungarian Melody in B minor, D.817
