The Westminster Williamson Voices is an ensemble that specializes in choral music. It is named for Westminster Choir College's founder, John Finley Williamson, who believed that choral music performed at the highest level should be accessible to all. The Choir is directed by conductor, pedagogue, and writer Dr.James Jordan

The repertoire and performances of the Westminster Williamson Voices cover a broad spectrum, with special emphasis on music commissioned for the choir. The choir has had music written for it by a number of composers including Morten Lauridsen, Paul Mealor, and James Whitbourn. Artistic collaborations with other art forms—dance, theater, and the visual arts—are at the core of the performances of this ensemble. The ensemble presents artistic repertoire of both traditional and non-traditional genres, tailored to establishing high standards of performance in choirs in churches, schools, and universities.

Williamson Voices' 2010–2011 season included concerts in Princeton and at Alice Tully Hall in Lincoln Center, New York City. Collaborations in both this season and past have included performances with Daniel Stewart and members of the Curtis Symphony Orchestra, and Rossen Milanov with the Princeton Symphony Orchestra.