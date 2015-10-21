Derek BellBorn 21 October 1935. Died 17 October 2002
Derek Bell
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1935-10-21
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/294eadc8-56a0-4a49-aa47-16786003adc9
Derek Bell Biography (Wikipedia)
George Derek Fleetwood Bell, MBE (21 October 1935 – 17 October 2002) was a Northern Irish harpist, pianist, oboist, musicologist and composer who was best known for his accompaniment work on various instruments with The Chieftains.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Derek Bell Tracks
Sort by
Sonata in F major for harp and piano (3rd mvt)
Jan Ladislav Dussek
Sonata in F major for harp and piano (3rd mvt)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sonata in F major for harp and piano (3rd mvt)
Performer
Last played on
Peruvian Dance
Derek Bell
Peruvian Dance
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Peruvian Dance
Last played on
Toccata Burlesca
Derek Bell
Toccata Burlesca
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Toccata Burlesca
Last played on
Rondeau Ecossais
Derek Bell
Rondeau Ecossais
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Rondeau Ecossais
Last played on
Carolan's Receipt
Derek Bell
Carolan's Receipt
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Carolan's Receipt
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 1973: Prom 29
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e6rzc8
Royal Albert Hall
1973-08-20T16:36:30
20
Aug
1973
Proms 1973: Prom 29
Royal Albert Hall
Derek Bell Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist