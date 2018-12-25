BahamasA.k.a. Afie Jurvanen. Born 28 April 1981
Bahamas
1981-04-28
Bahamas Biography (Wikipedia)
Afie Jurvanen (born April 28, 1981), known by his stage name Bahamas, is a Canadian musician born in Toronto, and raised in Barrie, Ontario.
Bahamas Tracks
Opening Act (The Shooby Dooby Song)
Christmas Must Be Tonight
My Love
All The Time
No Depression
Alone
No Expectations
Way With Words
Time And Time Again
Lost in The Light
Stronger Than That
All time Favourite
Waves
Nothing To Me Now
I Got You Babe
OK Alright I'm Alive
Your Sweet Touch
Caught Me Thinking
