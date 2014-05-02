Nick SeymourBorn 9 December 1958
Nick Seymour
1958-12-09
Nick Seymour Biography (Wikipedia)
Nicholas More "Nick" Seymour (born 9 December 1958, Benalla, Victoria) is a musician, painter, and record producer. He is the founding bass guitarist and a mainstay of the Australasian rock group Crowded House, and is also the younger brother of Mark Seymour, singer-songwriter-guitarist in the rock band, Hunters and Collectors.
Pequeña Czarda
Nick Seymour
Pequeña Czarda
Pequeña Czarda
Performer
Ku Ku
Nick Seymour
Ku Ku
Ku Ku
Performer
Aria
Nick Seymour
Aria
Aria
