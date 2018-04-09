Jack GreeneCountry singer-songwriter. Born 7 January 1930. Died 14 March 2013
Jack Greene
1930-01-07
Jack Greene Biography (Wikipedia)
Jack Henry Greene (January 7, 1930 – March 14, 2013) was an American country musician. Nicknamed the "Jolly Greene Giant" due to his height and deep voice, Greene was a long time member of the Grand Ole Opry. A three-time Grammy Award nominee, Greene is best known for his 1966 hit, "There Goes My Everything". The song dominated the Country music charts for nearly two months in 1967 and earned Greene "Male Vocalist of the Year", "Single of the Year", "Album of the Year" and "Song of the Year" honors from the Country Music Association. Greene had a total of five No. 1 country hits and three others that reached the top ten. Billboard magazine named Greene one of the Top 100 "Most Played Artists".
Jack Greene Tracks
There Goes My Everything
Jack Greene
There Goes My Everything
There Goes My Everything
Last played on
You Are My Treasure
Jack Greene
You Are My Treasure
You Are My Treasure
Last played on
Until My Dreams Come True
Jack Greene
Until My Dreams Come True
Until My Dreams Come True
Last played on
All The Time
Jack Greene
All The Time
All The Time
Last played on
I Think I'll Go Somewhere And Cry Myself to Sleep
Jack Greene
I Think I'll Go Somewhere And Cry Myself to Sleep
Statue of a Fool
Jack Greene
Statue of a Fool
Statue of a Fool
Last played on
Flatline
Jack Greene
Flatline
Flatline
Last played on
There's a Whole Lot About a Woman
Jack Greene
There's a Whole Lot About a Woman
There's a Whole Lot About a Woman
Last played on
California Turnaround
Jack Greene
California Turnaround
California Turnaround
Last played on
