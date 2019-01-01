Charlie ClouserBorn 28 June 1963
Charlie Clouser
1963-06-28
Charlie Clouser Biography (Wikipedia)
Charles Alexander Clouser (born June 28, 1963) is an American keyboardist, composer, record producer, and remixer. He was a member of the industrial rock band Nine Inch Nails from 1994–2000, and is a composer for film and television; among his credits are the score for the Saw franchise and American Horror Story. Clouser was nominated for two Grammy Awards for Best Metal Performance in 1997.
