Kristian "Kris" Weston (a.k.a. Thrash) (born 1972) is a British electronic musician, record producer and remixer best known for his work as a member of The Orb. Around the beginning of his career, he worked with Andrew Weatherall on remixes of Meat Beat Manifesto, remixed for Saint Etienne, U2 and others. He was still a teen when working on the first few albums by The Orb.

Thrash was with The Orb for less than 5 years, from around 1990 to the end of 1995. He appeared on the Orb albums and the many remixes they did during this period, including the album FFWD, a collaboration with Robert Fripp that is credited to Fripp, Thomas Fehlmann, Weston, and Alex Paterson. He also worked with Fortran 5 on their first album Blues.