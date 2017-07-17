Lisa SafferBorn 3 June 1960
Lisa Saffer
1960-06-03
Dido and Aeneas: Overture & opening of Act I
Henry Purcell
Where the wild things are Op. 20
Oliver Knussen
Higglety pigglety pop!
Oliver Knussen
Hums And Songs Of Winnie-The-Pooh Op.6
Oliver Knussen
