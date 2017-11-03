Nina SimoneUS singer, songwriter, pianist, arranger and civil rights activist. Born 21 February 1933. Died 21 April 2003
Nina Simone Biography (Wikipedia)
Nina Simone (born Eunice Kathleen Waymon; February 21, 1933 – April 21, 2003) was an American singer, songwriter, pianist, arranger, and activist in the Civil Rights Movement. Her music spanned a broad range of musical styles including classical, jazz, blues, folk, R&B, gospel, and pop.
Born in North Carolina, the sixth child of a preacher, Waymon initially aspired to be a concert pianist. With the help of a few supporters in her hometown of Tryon, she enrolled in the Juilliard School of Music in New York.
Waymon then applied for a scholarship to study at the prestigious Curtis Institute of Music in Philadelphia, where she was denied admission despite a well-received audition. Waymon became fully convinced this rejection had been entirely due to racial discrimination. In 2003, just days before her death, the Curtis Institute of Music bestowed on her an honorary degree.
To make a living, Eunice Waymon changed her name to "Nina Simone". The change related to her need to disguise herself from family members, having chosen to play "the devil's music" or "cocktail piano" at a nightclub in Atlantic City. She was told in the nightclub that she would have to sing to her own accompaniment, which effectively launched her career as a jazz vocalist.
I Put A Spell On You
Mr. Bojangles
Feeling Good
Ain't Got No, I Got Life
Angel Of The Morning
I Got Life Ain't Got No
I Want A Little Sugar In My Bowl
Sinnerman
Isn't It A Pity
To Love Somebody
Baltimore
Don't Let Me Be Misunderstood
My Baby Just Cares For Me
Lilac Wine
Save Me
Get By (feat. Nina Simone)
Everything Must Change
See Line Woman
Feelin' Good (feat. Nina Simone)
Doo Wop (That Thing)
