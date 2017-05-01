Paul ShafferPianist, bandleader, Dave Letterman's sidekick. Born 28 November 1949
Paul Shaffer
1949-11-28
Paul Shaffer Biography (Wikipedia)
Paul Allen Wood Shaffer, CM (born November 28, 1949) is a Canadian singer, composer, actor, author, comedian and multi-instrumentalist who served as David Letterman's musical director, band leader and sidekick on the entire run of both Late Night with David Letterman (1982–1993) and Late Show with David Letterman (1993–2015).
I Don't Need No Doctor (feat. Valerie Simpson & Felicia Collins)
