Chorus of the Royal Opera House, Covent Garden
Chorus of the Royal Opera House, Covent Garden
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p02d09m8.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/2943950b-96c7-4ecc-ac48-8aceb6794a90
Chorus of the Royal Opera House, Covent Garden Performances & Interviews
Tracks
Sort by
Nabucco: Va Pensiero
Giuseppe Verdi
Nabucco: Va Pensiero
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljsfx.jpglink
Nabucco: Va Pensiero
Choir
Last played on
Act III - 9 Spargi Damore Pianto
Gaetano Donizetti
Act III - 9 Spargi Damore Pianto
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjzr.jpglink
Act III - 9 Spargi Damore Pianto
Last played on
Peter Grimes, Op 33 / Act II: From the Gutter
Benjamin Britten
Peter Grimes, Op 33 / Act II: From the Gutter
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg9t.jpglink
Peter Grimes, Op 33 / Act II: From the Gutter
Last played on
Act 2 Scene IX: La Fleur Que Tu M'Avais Jetée
Georges Bizet
Act 2 Scene IX: La Fleur Que Tu M'Avais Jetée
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt70.jpglink
Act 2 Scene IX: La Fleur Que Tu M'Avais Jetée
Singer
Orchestra
Choir
Last played on
Spargi d'amaro pianto (Lucia di Lammermoor)
Gaetano Donizetti
Spargi d'amaro pianto (Lucia di Lammermoor)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjzr.jpglink
Spargi d'amaro pianto (Lucia di Lammermoor)
Last played on
Hail Bounteous May (Spring Symphony, Op 44)
Benjamin Britten
Hail Bounteous May (Spring Symphony, Op 44)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg9t.jpglink
Hail Bounteous May (Spring Symphony, Op 44)
Orchestra
Last played on
Chi mi frena in tal momento? (Lucia di Lammermoor)
Gaetano Donizetti
Chi mi frena in tal momento? (Lucia di Lammermoor)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjzr.jpglink
Chi mi frena in tal momento? (Lucia di Lammermoor)
Last played on
Lohengrin: Act 3
Richard Wagner
Lohengrin: Act 3
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rzkwq.jpglink
Lohengrin: Act 3
Lohengrin: Act 2
Richard Wagner
Lohengrin: Act 2
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rzkwq.jpglink
Lohengrin: Act 2
Lohengrin: Act 1
Richard Wagner
Lohengrin: Act 1
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rzkwq.jpglink
Lohengrin: Act 1
From the House of the Dead: Act 1
Leos Janáček
From the House of the Dead: Act 1
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt7m.jpglink
From the House of the Dead: Act 1
Last played on
Aber der Richtige, wenn’s einen gibt für mich (Arabella)
Richard Strauss
Aber der Richtige, wenn’s einen gibt für mich (Arabella)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgg6.jpglink
Aber der Richtige, wenn’s einen gibt für mich (Arabella)
Last played on
Va Pensiero Sull' Ali Dorate
Giuseppe Verdi
Va Pensiero Sull' Ali Dorate
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljsfx.jpglink
Va Pensiero Sull' Ali Dorate
Last played on
Macbeth: Act Four
Giuseppe Verdi
Macbeth: Act Four
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljsfx.jpglink
Macbeth: Act Four
Orchestra
Macbeth: Act Three
Giuseppe Verdi
Macbeth: Act Three
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljsfx.jpglink
Macbeth: Act Three
Orchestra
Macbeth: Act Two
Giuseppe Verdi
Macbeth: Act Two
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljsfx.jpglink
Macbeth: Act Two
Orchestra
Macbeth: Act One
Giuseppe Verdi
Macbeth: Act One
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljsfx.jpglink
Macbeth: Act One
Orchestra
Spring Symphony (Out on the lawn I lie in bed)
Benjamin Britten
Spring Symphony (Out on the lawn I lie in bed)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg9t.jpglink
Spring Symphony (Out on the lawn I lie in bed)
Orchestra
Last played on
Lessons In Love And Violence: Part 2
George Benjamin
Lessons In Love And Violence: Part 2
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br1cb.jpglink
Lessons In Love And Violence: Part 2
Orchestra
Last played on
Lessons In Love And Violence: Part 1
George Benjamin
Lessons In Love And Violence: Part 1
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br1cb.jpglink
Lessons In Love And Violence: Part 1
Orchestra
Last played on
Lady Macbeth of Mtsensk: Act 4
Dmitri Shostakovich
Lady Macbeth of Mtsensk: Act 4
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgnx.jpglink
Lady Macbeth of Mtsensk: Act 4
Orchestra
Lady Macbeth of Mtsensk: Act 3
Dmitri Shostakovich
Lady Macbeth of Mtsensk: Act 3
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgnx.jpglink
Lady Macbeth of Mtsensk: Act 3
Orchestra
Lady Macbeth of Mtsensk: Act 2
Dmitri Shostakovich
Lady Macbeth of Mtsensk: Act 2
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgnx.jpglink
Lady Macbeth of Mtsensk: Act 2
Orchestra
Lady Macbeth of Mtsensk: Act 1
Dmitri Shostakovich
Lady Macbeth of Mtsensk: Act 1
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgnx.jpglink
Lady Macbeth of Mtsensk: Act 1
Orchestra
The Flying Dutchman: Act 1 - Chorus. 'Spinnerlied' ('Spinning song')
Richard Wagner
The Flying Dutchman: Act 1 - Chorus. 'Spinnerlied' ('Spinning song')
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rzkwq.jpglink
The Flying Dutchman: Act 1 - Chorus. 'Spinnerlied' ('Spinning song')
Last played on
Romeo And Juliet: Dance Of The Knights
Barry Wordsworth
Romeo And Juliet: Dance Of The Knights
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ghj9n.jpglink
Romeo And Juliet: Dance Of The Knights
Last played on
Paul Bunyan - Prologue
Benjamin Britten
Paul Bunyan - Prologue
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg9t.jpglink
Paul Bunyan - Prologue
Orchestra
Last played on
Morgen und Abend - a boy is being born
Georg Friedrich Haas
Morgen und Abend - a boy is being born
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02d09r0.jpglink
Morgen und Abend - a boy is being born
Narrator
Last played on
The Tempest - Five fathoms deep
Thomas Adès
The Tempest - Five fathoms deep
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br3yd.jpglink
The Tempest - Five fathoms deep
Last played on
Va pensiero (Nabucco)
Giuseppe Verdi
Va pensiero (Nabucco)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljsfx.jpglink
Va pensiero (Nabucco)
Orchestra
Last played on
Vedi! La fosche (Anvil Chorus), from Il Trovatore (Act 2)
Giuseppe Verdi
Vedi! La fosche (Anvil Chorus), from Il Trovatore (Act 2)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljsfx.jpglink
Vedi! La fosche (Anvil Chorus), from Il Trovatore (Act 2)
Last played on
Nabucco Acts 3 & 4
Giuseppe Verdi
Nabucco Acts 3 & 4
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljsfx.jpglink
Nabucco Acts 3 & 4
Last played on
Nabucco Acts 1 & 2
Giuseppe Verdi
Nabucco Acts 1 & 2
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljsfx.jpglink
Nabucco Acts 1 & 2
Last played on
Faust (The Soldiers' Chorus)
Charles‐François Gounod
Faust (The Soldiers' Chorus)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxgl.jpglink
Faust (The Soldiers' Chorus)
Last played on
Manon Lescaut (Act 4)
Giacomo Puccini
Manon Lescaut (Act 4)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06thl75.jpglink
Manon Lescaut (Act 4)
Manon Lescaut (Act 3)
Giacomo Puccini
Manon Lescaut (Act 3)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06thl75.jpglink
Manon Lescaut (Act 3)
Manon Lescaut (Act 2)
Giacomo Puccini
Manon Lescaut (Act 2)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06thl75.jpglink
Manon Lescaut (Act 2)
Manon Lescaut (Act 1)
Giacomo Puccini
Manon Lescaut (Act 1)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06thl75.jpglink
Manon Lescaut (Act 1)
Anvil Chorus (Il trovatore)
Giuseppe Verdi
Anvil Chorus (Il trovatore)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljsfx.jpglink
Anvil Chorus (Il trovatore)
Last played on
Brindisi (La traviata)
Giuseppe Verdi
Brindisi (La traviata)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljsfx.jpglink
Brindisi (La traviata)
Last played on
Act 3; Turandot
Giacomo Puccini
Act 3; Turandot
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06thl75.jpglink
Act 3; Turandot
Performer
Orchestra
Act 2; Turandot
Giacomo Puccini
Act 2; Turandot
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06thl75.jpglink
Act 2; Turandot
Performer
Orchestra
Act 1; Turandot
Giacomo Puccini
Act 1; Turandot
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06thl75.jpglink
Act 1; Turandot
Performer
Orchestra
La Fille du regiment: "Ah, mes amis"
Gaetano Donizetti
La Fille du regiment: "Ah, mes amis"
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjzr.jpglink
La Fille du regiment: "Ah, mes amis"
Last played on
Peter Grimes, Act 2: "Fool to let it come to this!; People!... No I will speak!"
Benjamin Britten
Peter Grimes, Act 2: "Fool to let it come to this!; People!... No I will speak!"
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg9t.jpglink
Peter Grimes, Act 2: "Fool to let it come to this!; People!... No I will speak!"
Last played on
"Tout n'est que paix et charme"-"Nuit d'ivresse" (Les Troyens)
Hector Berlioz
"Tout n'est que paix et charme"-"Nuit d'ivresse" (Les Troyens)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfd6.jpglink
"Tout n'est que paix et charme"-"Nuit d'ivresse" (Les Troyens)
Last played on
Playlists featuring Chorus of the Royal Opera House, Covent Garden
Past BBC Events
Proms 2016: Prom 2
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/edbhn3
Royal Albert Hall
2016-07-16T16:41:59
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p03mx217.jpg
16
Jul
2016
Proms 2016: Prom 2
Royal Albert Hall
Artist Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist