Mary Anne Hobbs (born 16 May 1964) is an English DJ and music journalist from Lancashire, England. She currently hosts the BBC Radio 6 Music Weekend Breakfast show, Saturday and Sunday 7 – 10 am, and her 6 Music Recommends show, Wednesday night into Thursday morning, midnight – 1 am. She is also a curator of live events. She staged a BBC Prom with Nils Frahm and A Winged Victory for the Sullen in 2015, and created a radical series of shows, "Dark Matter", for the Manchester International Festival in 2017. She performs as a live DJ internationally, at events such as the opening of Switch House at TATE Modern.