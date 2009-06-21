Mary Anne Hobbs
1964-05-16
Mary Anne Hobbs (born 16 May 1964) is an English DJ and music journalist from Lancashire, England. She currently hosts the BBC Radio 6 Music Weekend Breakfast show, Saturday and Sunday 7 – 10 am, and her 6 Music Recommends show, Wednesday night into Thursday morning, midnight – 1 am. She is also a curator of live events. She staged a BBC Prom with Nils Frahm and A Winged Victory for the Sullen in 2015, and created a radical series of shows, "Dark Matter", for the Manchester International Festival in 2017. She performs as a live DJ internationally, at events such as the opening of Switch House at TATE Modern.
Virgil Abloh on how art can destroy boundaries
2018-12-02
Virgil Abloh joins Mary Anne for Art is Everywhere 2018.
Virgil Abloh on how art can destroy boundaries
Kate Tempest on William Blake
2018-12-02
Broadcast as part of Art is Everywhere 2018.
Kate Tempest on William Blake
Mattiel on her lifelong love of art
2018-12-02
Broadcast as part of Art is Everywhere 2018.
Mattiel on her lifelong love of art
Davey Newington (Boy Azooga) performs solo set for Art is Everywhere
2018-12-02
Broadcast as part of Art is Everywhere 2018.
Davey Newington (Boy Azooga) performs solo set for Art is Everywhere
Mary Anne interviews Buzzcocks sleeve artist Malcolm Garrett
2018-12-02
Broadcast as part of Art is Everywhere 2018.
Mary Anne interviews Buzzcocks sleeve artist Malcolm Garrett
Anna Calvi performs Hockney-inspired 'Swimming Pool' for Art is Everywhere
2018-12-02
Broadcast for Art is Everywhere 2018.
Anna Calvi performs Hockney-inspired 'Swimming Pool' for Art is Everywhere
Mary Anne interviews the radical set designers Block9
2018-12-02
Broadcast as part of Art is Everywhere 2018.
Mary Anne interviews the radical set designers Block9
Mary Anne interviews fashion designer Blondey McCoy
2018-12-02
Broadcast as part of Art is Everywhere 2018.
Mary Anne interviews fashion designer Blondey McCoy
Mary Anne chats to 2017 Turner Prize winner Lubaina Himid
2018-12-02
Broadcast as part of Art is Everywhere 2018.
Mary Anne chats to 2017 Turner Prize winner Lubaina Himid
Mary Anne interviews Professor David Crow
2018-12-02
Broadcast as part of Art is Everywhere 2018.
Mary Anne interviews Professor David Crow
Turner Prize profile: Charlotte Prodger
2018-11-25
Charlotte Prodger on Julian Cope, identity and landscape.
Turner Prize profile: Charlotte Prodger
Moses Sumney on the influence of Mark Rothko
2018-11-18
Mary Anne speaks to Moses Sumney about how he identifies with Rothko's story, and how his pieces have influenced his musical career and life ambitions.
Moses Sumney on the influence of Mark Rothko
Thom Yorke's new ideas for a live show
2018-10-28
Thom Yorke on how his new live shows can be unpredictable and experimental.
Thom Yorke's new ideas for a live show
Thom Yorke steps outside his comfort zone
2018-10-28
Thom Yorke on the experience of writing for the big screen.
Thom Yorke steps outside his comfort zone
Thom Yorke in conversation with Mary Anne Hobbs
2018-10-28
Thom Yorke on writing for the big screen, touring, happiness and performing with his son.
Thom Yorke in conversation with Mary Anne Hobbs
David Byrne: How art school led me to New York
2018-10-27
David's departure from art school in the 70's allowed him to move to New York.
David Byrne: How art school led me to New York
6 Questions for... David Byrne
2018-10-27
Mary Anne Hobbs poses six burning questions to David Byrne.
6 Questions for... David Byrne
6 Questions for... Ian McCulloch
2018-10-21
Mary Anne Hobbs poses six burning questions to Ian McCulloch of Echo & The Bunnymen.
6 Questions for... Ian McCulloch
Black Lives Matter course to include studies of Beyoncé and Kendrick Lamar
2018-10-20
Mary Anne speaks to course lecturer Dr Christopher Lloyd about a UK university course on the Black Lives Matter movement.
Black Lives Matter course to include studies of Beyoncé and Kendrick Lamar
BBC Music Presents The Biggest Weekend
BBC Music Presents The Biggest Weekend
Belfast, Titanic Slipways
Proms 2015: Prom 27: Late Night With … BBC Radio 6 Music
Proms 2015: Prom 27: Late Night With … BBC Radio 6 Music
Royal Albert Hall
6 Music Festival: 2015
6 Music Festival: 2015
Tyneside
BBC Introducing Masterclass: 2013
BBC Introducing Masterclass: 2013
