Tyler JamesEnglish R&B singer. Born 5 January 1985
Tyler James
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1985-01-05
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/293f35f8-3682-44bd-9471-13ca94fa9560
Tyler James Biography (Wikipedia)
Kenneth Gordon (born 5 January 1986) better known by his stage name Tyler James, is an English singer and songwriter signed to Island Records.
James's debut single, "Why Do I Do?", made an appearance on the UK Singles Chart in 2004, peaking at number twenty-five. His debut studio album, The Unlikely Lad, was released through Island Records on 29 August 2005.
In 2012 James appeared as a contestant on the first series of The Voice UK, making it through to the live final of the show, eventually finishing as the joint runner-up behind series winner Leanne Mitchell Following his success on The Voice UK, James released his second album, A Place I Go, which peaked at number 47 on the UK Albums Chart.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Tyler James Performances & Interviews
Tyler James Tracks
Sort by
Lachrimae Pavan
John Dowland
Lachrimae Pavan
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p047mp84.jpglink
Lachrimae Pavan
Last played on
Worry
Tyler James
Worry
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Worry
Performer
Last played on
Foolish
Tyler James
Foolish
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Foolish
Last played on
Worry About You (feat. Kano)
Tyler James
Worry About You (feat. Kano)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01btdwn.jpglink
Worry About You (feat. Kano)
Last played on
Worry About You
Tyler James
Worry About You
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05f6x8n.jpglink
Worry About You
Last played on
Single Tear (feat. Dot Rotten)
Tyler James
Single Tear (feat. Dot Rotten)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bwk60.jpglink
Single Tear (feat. Dot Rotten)
Last played on
Worry About You
Tyler James
Worry About You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Worry About You
Last played on
No Comedown
Tyler James
No Comedown
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
No Comedown
Single Tear
Tyler James
Single Tear
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Single Tear
Why Do I Do?
Tyler James
Why Do I Do?
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Why Do I Do?
Worry About You (1Xtra Live Lounge)
Tyler James
Worry About You (1Xtra Live Lounge)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Worry About You (1Xtra Live Lounge)
Last played on
Playlists featuring Tyler James
Past BBC Events
Live Lounge: Tyler James
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ep5v4f
BBC Broadcasting House
2013-02-07T16:57:13
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p014sj4k.jpg
7
Feb
2013
Live Lounge: Tyler James
BBC Broadcasting House
Tyler James Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist