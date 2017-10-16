Kenneth Gordon (born 5 January 1986) better known by his stage name Tyler James, is an English singer and songwriter signed to Island Records.

James's debut single, "Why Do I Do?", made an appearance on the UK Singles Chart in 2004, peaking at number twenty-five. His debut studio album, The Unlikely Lad, was released through Island Records on 29 August 2005.

In 2012 James appeared as a contestant on the first series of The Voice UK, making it through to the live final of the show, eventually finishing as the joint runner-up behind series winner Leanne Mitchell Following his success on The Voice UK, James released his second album, A Place I Go, which peaked at number 47 on the UK Albums Chart.