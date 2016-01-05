MaJiKerBorn 10 June 1980
MaJiKer
1980-06-10
MaJiKer Biography (Wikipedia)
Matthew Ker, known by his stage name MaJiKer, is a British songwriter-producer and performer. He resides in London and works internationally, having lived for many years in Paris, France.
MaJiKer Tracks
Underneath
Anna Disley Simpson, Laura Moody, Sarah Dacey, Mara Carlyle & MaJiKer
Underneath
Underneath
Krummavisur
Traditional Icelandic, MaJiKer & Gaggle
Krummavisur
Krummavisur
Tongue
MaJiKer
Tongue
Tongue
Flesh & Bone
MaJiKer
Flesh & Bone
Flesh & Bone
Strings & Wires
MaJiKer
Strings & Wires
Strings & Wires
MaJiKer Links
