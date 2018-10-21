Jerry WallaceBorn 15 December 1928. Died 5 May 2008
Jerry Wallace
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1928-12-15
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/293beca8-bc04-48b2-a087-c9bc46412dba
Jerry Wallace Biography (Wikipedia)
Jerry Wallace (December 15, 1928 – May 5, 2008) was an American country and pop singer. Between 1958 and 1964, Wallace charted nine hits on the Billboard Hot 100, including the No. 8 "Primrose Lane" that was later used as the theme song for the television series The Smith Family. He made his debut on the country music charts in 1965, entering it thirty-five times between then and 1980. In that timespan, Wallace charted within the country Top Ten four times. His only number one song was "If You Leave Me Tonight I'll Cry," a song which gained popularity after it was used in an episode of the 1970s TV series Night Gallery.Jerry Wallace’s long time Manager was Ron Blackwood.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Jerry Wallace Tracks
Sort by
How The Time Flies
Jerry Wallace
How The Time Flies
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
How The Time Flies
Last played on
Shutters And Boards
Jerry Wallace
Shutters And Boards
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Shutters And Boards
Last played on
If You Leave Me Tonight I'll Cry
Jerry Wallace
If You Leave Me Tonight I'll Cry
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
In the Misty Moonlight
Jerry Wallace
In the Misty Moonlight
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
In the Misty Moonlight
Last played on
Youre Singing Our Love Song To Somebody Else
Jerry Wallace
Youre Singing Our Love Song To Somebody Else
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Jerry Wallace Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist