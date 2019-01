Susanna Marie Cork (born 18 February 1989), better known as SuRie, is an English singer and songwriter. She was born in Harlow, Essex[citation needed] and raised in Bishop's Stortford, Hertfordshire. She represented the United Kingdom in the Eurovision Song Contest 2018 in Lisbon, Portugal, with her song "Storm". She previously provided backing vocals and was a dancer for Belgian Eurovision artist Loïc Nottet in 2015 and was the musical director of Blanche in the 2017 contest.