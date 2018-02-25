MarjanIranian artist
Marjan Biography (Wikipedia)
Shahla Safi Zamir (Persian: شهلا صافی ضمیر), (born 1948) better known by her stage name Marjan (Persian: مرجان), is an Iranian singer and former actress. The Islamic Revolution of 1979 stopped her career and for 27 years (1979-2006) was unable to continue her career.
